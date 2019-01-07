Suspected meat thief still on the loose in Kelowna

RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on store employees in December

Police continue to look for a suspected shoplifter who brandished a knife in a store mid-December.

The incident took place at the Safeway located in the 2300 block of Highway 97 in Kelowna on Dec. 13, after store employees confronted a man in an effort to prevent a theft.

The suspected allegedly pulled out a knife and then fled the store.

According to police staff witnessed the man conceal a number of raw meat items while in the store.

Now, RCMP are releasing an image captured on video surveillance of the suspect inside the grocery store.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian man

Approximately 6 feet tall

Wearing a dark coloured hoodie, a grey baseball cap, a baggy pair of pants, a pair of black shoes with white soles

Carrying a black bag

