Suspected meat thief still on the loose in Kelowna

RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on store employees in December

Police continue to look for a suspected shoplifter who brandished a knife in a store mid-December.

The incident took place at the Safeway located in the 2300 block of Highway 97 in Kelowna on Dec. 13, after store employees confronted a man in an effort to prevent a theft.

RELATED: Police searching for meat thief who brandished weapon at Safeway employees

The suspected allegedly pulled out a knife and then fled the store.

According to police staff witnessed the man conceal a number of raw meat items while in the store.

Now, RCMP are releasing an image captured on video surveillance of the suspect inside the grocery store.

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Wearing a dark coloured hoodie, a grey baseball cap, a baggy pair of pants, a pair of black shoes with white soles
  • Carrying a black bag

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police discover no shots fired in Kamloops
Next story
B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Just Posted

West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones now class is back in session

Popular Kelowna city councillor recovering in KGH, says wife

Charlie Hodge is conscious, off the respirator and due to be released Tuesday after days in ICU

Suspected meat thief still on the loose in Kelowna

RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on store employees in December

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at Kelowna reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival hires judging manager

Marjorie King has joined the festival’s team

More than 500 brides attend Hitched Okanagan

One of the first bridal fairs of the year kicked off in Kelowna on Sunday

‘Division’ at Okanagan fire department leads to investigation

Third-party investigator hired by City of Enderby makes recommendations, options for fire department

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

Most Read