Suspicious fire damages semi-trailers in Rutland

Two-semi trailers were severely damaged

RCMP is investigating a fire that damaged two semi-trailers in Rutland Monday morning (May. 9).

Kelowna fire department crews were called to an industrial compound in the 700-block of McCurdy Road around 6:45 a.m. The trailers were parked side by side, and while the fire was put out quickly, they did sustain significant damage.

There was no damage to surrounding properties.

