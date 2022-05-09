Suspicious fire damages semi-trailers in Rutland

RCMP is investigating a fire that damaged two semi-trailers in Rutland Monday morning (May. 9).
Kelowna fire department crews were called to an industrial compound in the 700-block of McCurdy Road around 6:45 a.m. The trailers were parked side by side, and while the fire was put out quickly, they did sustain significant damage.
There was no damage to surrounding properties.
