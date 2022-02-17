SUV crashes into stop sign and parked cars. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

SUV crashes into stop sign and parked cars. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

SUV ‘zooms’ into stop sign, parked cars and fire hydrant in Kelowna

The incident happened Wednesday night on Bernard Avenue

An SUV rammed into a stop sign, two parked cars and then over a fire hydrant, Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. at Bernard Avenue and Vineland Street.

According to a witness on scene, the SUV appeared to be “zooming” around the corner before it collided with the stop sign and vehicles.

The vehicles that were hit were parked near 1722 Vineland Street.

Those on scene said the driver did not appear to suffer any major injuries, however, the airbags were deployed inside the SUV.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

READ MORE: Hundreds line up for Costco’s grand opening in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashKelowna

 

SUV crashes into stop sign and parked cars. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

SUV crashes into stop sign and parked cars. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Previous story
Another B.C. First Nation plans to probe grounds of former residential school
Next story
New trades, technology school adds to B.C. NDP’s economic plan

Just Posted

Billy-Jo Bennett has not requested a bail hearing and remains in custody (Stock photo)
Kelowna woman declines bail hearing, murder trial set for 2023

SUV crashes into stop sign and parked cars. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
SUV ‘zooms’ into stop sign, parked cars and fire hydrant in Kelowna

Customers lined up waiting for the new Costco warehouse store to open (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Hundreds line up for Costco’s grand opening in Kelowna

This historic photo is of the Eldorado Arms, taken some time in the 1960s. The Eldorado Arms Hotel was popular in the 1950s and ‘60s with locals. It hosted dog shows, garden parties, weddings and croquet. The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Elizabeth Hunter. One social media commenter posted that during his time as a volunteer firefighter, the hotel was used for doing search and rescues off the back balcony. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past