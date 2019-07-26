Taste the fruits of Okanagan at Big White Ciderfest

Take in the views, music, activities with crisp adult apple juice

Big White Ski Resort is set to host another fun-filled day of cider tastings at the 2019 Ciderfest on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Big White Ski Resort)

Beat the heat this Saturday at Big White’s Ciderfest.

Here, guests will explore the best cideries and breweries from across British Columbia at 7,500 feet.

Last year, Big White Ski Resort was joined by Somersby, Lone Tree, Left Field, BX Press, Okanagan Springs and many more to serve up some of the province’s best adult apple juice and bevvies.

Tastings on Saturday will begin at noon, but doors are open an hour earlier. Two pieces of government-issued ID will be required to purchase wristbands. Big White IDs anyone that looks under 4o, so come prepared for some flattery.

Tasting tokens can be purchased at the Village Centre for $1.50 each, or bundle up and buy in bulk—10 for $15, or 20 for $30. With a drink in hand, be sure to grab a dancing partner as the mainstage will feature live performances for guests’ entertainment.

“Ciderfest is a great excuse for a day out with the family, enjoying the great outdoors and festival vibes,” Big White’s website reads.

There will be something there for everyone with the festival’s apple bobbing, oversized games and henna booth. The Craft Market will make a comeback this year where visitors can score new hand-crafted treasures.

“We have a few surprises up our sleeve, so be sure to visit and join in on the fun.”

