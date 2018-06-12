This year’s dog ambassadors, Contributed

The Dog Ambassadors return to Kelowna

The team is back to spread dog safety and awareness

You can’t miss them with their brightly coloured shirts and friendliness as they check out the popular hot spots for dogs across the Central Okanagan.

The Regional District Dog Ambassadors are back for their fifth summer season.

Related:Top 5 places to take your dog in Kelowna

They’ll be visiting local beaches and parks rewarding dogs and their owners with goodies for being responsible. They also confirm whether dogs are licensed and educate owners regarding the rules of licensing and leashing,

They’ll be visible from Lake Country to Peachland armed with information on dog beach locations, leash and off-leash parks as well as partners in the My Dog Matters program. They’ll also be promoting use of the free My Dog Park Finder feature of the My Dog Matters program App.

“Our Dog Ambassadors are a dog owner’s best friend. They have treats, leashes and dog-related information making a positive connection. They don’t enforce the bylaw or issue tickets.. Instead, they’re an information source and resource, promoting the principles supported by theResponsible Dog Ownership Bylaw,” Bruce Smith, Communications Officer said.

Related:PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

“We’re a hot spot for visitors during the summer months and many bring their dogs. Our Dog Ambassadors are there to also help them with questions they might have about dogs and dog matters in the Central Okanagan to ensure everyone has a great visit and they don’t unknowingly violate the rules for dogs in our region,” Smith said.

If you lose or find a dog, please contact the region’s Dog Pound as soon as possible to reunite the dog and its owner. Call 250-469-6284 or e-mail info-dogcontrol@cord.bc.ca

Everything you need to know about dog licensing and Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan can be found at regionaldistrict.com/dogs.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP seem set on speculation tax
Next story
One lane of the Coquihalla has been closed due to a collision

Just Posted

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

NDP seem set on speculation tax

Kelowna and West Kelowna mayors pitch premier on tax exclusion

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce meets after Premier Horgan lands in Kelowna

The speculation tax was on the tip of everyone’s tongue

Kelowna council endorses $95 million urban centre

Capri-Landmark Urban Zone will be home to 9,500 residents by 2040

The Dog Ambassadors return to Kelowna

The team is back to spread dog safety and awareness

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

After summit, Trump announces halt to US-SKorea ‘war games’

One lane of the Coquihalla has been closed due to a collision

Traffic is slowed southbound on the Coquihalla

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Most Read