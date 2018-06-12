The Dog Ambassadors return to Kelowna

You can’t miss them with their brightly coloured shirts and friendliness as they check out the popular hot spots for dogs across the Central Okanagan.

The Regional District Dog Ambassadors are back for their fifth summer season.

They’ll be visiting local beaches and parks rewarding dogs and their owners with goodies for being responsible. They also confirm whether dogs are licensed and educate owners regarding the rules of licensing and leashing,

They’ll be visible from Lake Country to Peachland armed with information on dog beach locations, leash and off-leash parks as well as partners in the My Dog Matters program. They’ll also be promoting use of the free My Dog Park Finder feature of the My Dog Matters program App.

“Our Dog Ambassadors are a dog owner’s best friend. They have treats, leashes and dog-related information making a positive connection. They don’t enforce the bylaw or issue tickets.. Instead, they’re an information source and resource, promoting the principles supported by theResponsible Dog Ownership Bylaw,” Bruce Smith, Communications Officer said.

“We’re a hot spot for visitors during the summer months and many bring their dogs. Our Dog Ambassadors are there to also help them with questions they might have about dogs and dog matters in the Central Okanagan to ensure everyone has a great visit and they don’t unknowingly violate the rules for dogs in our region,” Smith said.

If you lose or find a dog, please contact the region’s Dog Pound as soon as possible to reunite the dog and its owner. Call 250-469-6284 or e-mail info-dogcontrol@cord.bc.ca

Everything you need to know about dog licensing and Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan can be found at regionaldistrict.com/dogs.

