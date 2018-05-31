The Perkele is in the details, as RCMP look for cellphone

RCMP in Kelowna are presently turning to the public for their assistance needed to help investigators track down a lost cellular device.

It is believed that the cellular device may have gone missing during the early evening hours of Monday March 19, somewhere in the vicinity of Hartman Road and Rutland Road North in Kelowna.

“Investigators are considering the possibility that the missing cell phone may have been picked up by a member of the general public, either later that evening or sometime during the days following the phones disappearance,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Whether that person still has that item in their possession, or perhaps they turned it in somewhere, our investigators want to hear from you.”

The black Samsung Galaxy GS7 with serial number 356252078787469, was kept by its owner in a black LifeProof protective case. The cell phone had a photo of a blue t-shirt, with white lettering which reads “WHAT PART OF – PERKELE – Don’t You Understand?” (see attached photo) as its home/lock screen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 and cite police file 2018-14209. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.’

Perkele is a finish word for devil, the chief god of the Finnish pagan pantheon. In modern Finnish it is used as a term of profanity.

