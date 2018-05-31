Police SUV in Kelowna

The Perkele is in the details, as RCMP look for cellphone

The cellphone is a part of a Kelowna RCMP investigation

RCMP in Kelowna are presently turning to the public for their assistance needed to help investigators track down a lost cellular device.

It is believed that the cellular device may have gone missing during the early evening hours of Monday March 19, somewhere in the vicinity of Hartman Road and Rutland Road North in Kelowna.

Related:Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses after road rage altercation

“Investigators are considering the possibility that the missing cell phone may have been picked up by a member of the general public, either later that evening or sometime during the days following the phones disappearance,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Whether that person still has that item in their possession, or perhaps they turned it in somewhere, our investigators want to hear from you.”

The black Samsung Galaxy GS7 with serial number 356252078787469, was kept by its owner in a black LifeProof protective case. The cell phone had a photo of a blue t-shirt, with white lettering which reads “WHAT PART OF – PERKELE – Don’t You Understand?” (see attached photo) as its home/lock screen.

Related:Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 and cite police file 2018-14209. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.’

Perkele is a finish word for devil, the chief god of the Finnish pagan pantheon. In modern Finnish it is used as a term of profanity.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George
Next story
Police searching for vandals of Rutland public washrooms

Just Posted

Police searching for vandals of Rutland public washrooms

Witnesses report youths destroying the bathrooms at the Rutland sports field

Bike to Work Week in Central Okanagan more popular than ever

Number of registered participants in region-wide event sets new record

Ex-Rockets coach joins Flames staff

Ryan Huska, head coach in Kelowna from 2007 to 2014, is a new NHL assistant in Calgary

Sour ending for Kelowna sweets store

Sticky’s Candy in Kelowna is closing its store today and is not reopening

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA slams electoral reform vote options

Norm Letnick accused NDP of ‘gerrymandering’ the process

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance, seeks bail

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Most Read