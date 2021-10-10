Thousands without power due to FortisBC outage in Kelowna

Thousands of customers have been affected by a FortisBC power outage in the Pandosy area of Kelowna.
The outage started at approximately 10:18 a.m. today (Oct. 10), according to the FortisBC outage map. The cause is unknown at this time and there is no estimated time of restoration. Crews are investigating the outage.
Crews are investigating an unplanned electricity outage in #Kelowna affecting the South Pandosy area. We appreciate customers' patience while we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Outage map: https://t.co/eOFWTYStdk pic.twitter.com/WmoTqfKA5F
— FortisBC (@FortisBC) October 10, 2021
