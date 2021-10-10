Thousands of customers have been affected by a FortisBC power outage in the Pandosy area of Kelowna. (Screen shot from FortisBC outage map)

Thousands of customers have been affected by a FortisBC power outage in the Pandosy area of Kelowna. (Screen shot from FortisBC outage map)

Thousands without power due to FortisBC outage in Kelowna

Thousands of customers have been affected by a FortisBC power outage in the Pandosy area of Kelowna

Thousands of customers have been affected by a FortisBC power outage in the Pandosy area of Kelowna.

The outage started at approximately 10:18 a.m. today (Oct. 10), according to the FortisBC outage map. The cause is unknown at this time and there is no estimated time of restoration. Crews are investigating the outage.

READ MORE: Crash closes westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit to West Kelowna

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownapower outages

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing Port Alberni man
Next story
UPDATE: Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit to West Kelowna open after crash

Just Posted

Thousands of customers have been affected by a FortisBC power outage in the Pandosy area of Kelowna. (Screen shot from FortisBC outage map)
Thousands without power due to FortisBC outage in Kelowna

A car crash has closed the westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit. (Screen shot)
UPDATE: Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Pennask Summit to West Kelowna open after crash

A photo of Ivan Glaim-Frank, the Port Alberni man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 26
Kelowna RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing Port Alberni man

Wild turkeys can be problematic says WildSafeBC. Jill Hayward photographer (bobjillh@gmail.com)
QUIZ: A celebration of turkey