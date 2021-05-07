Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)

Three people die as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Kelowna care home

Outbreak was declared at Kelowna’s Spring Valley long-term care home on April 28

Three people have died since health authorities declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna care home last week, and cases continue to rise.

Interior Health (IH) declared the outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna on April 28 with two cases: one resident and one staff member.

As of May 6, just more than a week later, the number of cases at the facility has grown to 32. Twenty-two of those cases are residents and 10 are “staff/other,” according to IH. Three people have also died due to the virus at the home in that time.

Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

Kelowna is home to another ongoing seniors’ home outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort. At that facility, 26 residents and two staff have tested positive for the virus and one person has died.

Coronavirus

