Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

A 70 per cent chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday

Thunderstorms forecast for the Okanagan and Shuswap for Tuesday

Thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday right across the Okanagan and north into the Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Wind will pick up to 30 km/hr, but begin clearing about midnight.

Temperatures will dip to about 8 C overnight, warming to 23 C for Wednesday.

Conditions in the Okanagan are tinder dry due to several days of warm temperatures, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the forecast there is a possibility of dry lightning.

There is currently a 250 hectare wildfire burning 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos is believed to be human caused.

Two helicopters and 40 firefighters were on the ground as of Tuesday afternoon as BC Wildfire responded to what they have termed the Richter Creek wildfire.

Rain is forecast for Thursday and into the weekend with cooler temperatures around 20 C.

