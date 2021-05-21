(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

Tourism Kelowna encourages ‘staycation’ for this May long weekend

With travel restrictions in place, locals are urged to explore their own city

Tourism Kelowna is encouraging locals to explore their own city with a staycation over the upcoming May long weekend.

As public health orders continue to restrict travel to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO at Tourism Kelowna, is reminding Kelowna residents there’s a lot of fun to be had right in their own backyards — all the while supporting local businesses.

She says outdoor activities will likely be popular this weekend, like parasailing, boating and wineries.

“Find those hidden gems. A quick visit or phone call to the Kelowna Visitors Centre will help you find that trail that you have never tried hiking or even a restaurant in the city that you’ve never tried,” Ballantyne urged.

“We’re so lucky here to have this quality of life and the ability to move around outdoors safely. When you compare it to what other provinces are going through right now, B.C. is in a good place. For those of us here in the Interior, we can get out this weekend and be safe.”

As far as out-of-town visitors go, the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre Kelowna has not seen a pick-up in bookings this weekend.

Normally, the May long weekend is one of the hotel’s busiest weekends of the summer and their second busiest month of the year.

“The only bookings we have had since the province restricted travel have been people coming to Kelowna for medical reasons, jobs, or other necessary visits,” said Maxine DeHart, a city councillor and the director of sales at the Kelowna Ramada.

Despite having fewer bookings, the Ramada’s restaurant patios are open and staying busy. Both Mickey’s Pub and Patio and Smitty’s Family Restaurant have seen a lot of visitors. As a result, the Ramada extended Smitty’s seating into their parking lot.

DeHart said she hopes that the restrictions will lift soon so that all local hotels can generate some revenue this summer — especially with August being the busiest month of the year for the Ramada.

READ MORE: Baby bird in distress rescued by Kelowna children

READ MORE: VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Black Mountain cars

twitter.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna teen located

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Tourism Kelowna encourages ‘staycation’ for this May long weekend

With travel restrictions in place, locals are urged to explore their own city

RCMP arrested one woman after a fight in a parking lot in Duncan last Wednesday. (File photo)
RCMP target road laws, not Lake Country campers

Slow Down, Move Over campaign had some assuming police were nabbing those heading to the bush

Brenda Renewables proposed a composting and renewable gas facility at the site of the former Brenda Mines. (Brenda Renewables)
Compost, renewable gas facility proposed for former Brenda Mines site

The goal is to remediate and reclaim the land disturbed by the old mine

Nikita Myltoft. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna teen located

Nikita Myltoft, 15, left home in north Glenmore on Thursday morning

Cycling along the Abbott Street corridor has become a popular recreational pursuit for area residents. (Contributed)
Abbott Street corridor in Kelowna to be extended

The city is looking for feedback from the public on its proposed use of quick-build infrastructure

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

RCMP on scene at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo following reports of shots fired. RCMP confirmed one person died in the incident. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
1 dead, ‘several’ arrested after shooting at Nanaimo strip mall

Heavy RCMP presence gathered at strip mall along old Island Highway

Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara, cast members in the TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision
‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Blood Quantum’ overall winners at Canadian Screen Awards

TV comedy swan song won eight times, indigenous zombie feature won seven trophies in total

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the Iranian military’s downing of a passenger jet early last year was an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi
Ontario court rules deadly shootdown of Flight 752 in Iran was act of terrorism

Ruling invalidates Iran’s immunity against civil litigation

The Stellar’s Jay eats seeds and insects, and is also fond of peanut butter and…baby birds. They are known to raid nests and are especially partial to Hummingbirds. Photo Nienke Klaver The Stellar’s Jay eats seeds and insects, and is also fond of peanut butter and…baby birds. They are known to raid nests and are especially partial to Hummingbirds. Photo Nienke Klaver
COLUMN: Exploring the world of birds

Plenty of information is available for aspiring bird watchers

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control as Highway 1 has been closed in both directions at Sicamous beginning about 5 p.m. May 20, 2021. Drive BC states Highway 97A and Highway 97B are suggested as detours. (Drive BC image)
Motor vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous

Drive BC advises motorists to take Highway 97A westbound or Highway 97B eastbound

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Construction on 31st Street will be underway in phases until October, but businesses in the area remain open for pedestrians. (Google Maps image)
Another road closure obstructs Vernon neighbourhood

More work planned near old Civic Arena, closure in effect until October

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Most Read