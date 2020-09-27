Tree replacement, construction scheduled for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Sixteen struggling trees are being removed because they are struggling, the city said

New trees are slated to be planted in Kelowna’s popular Stuart Park.

Last week, the city announced construction will be taking place in the waterfront park for tree replacements and irrigation upgrades. The sidewalk on the south side of Stuart Park is closed during the construction, which is expected to wrap up in mid-October.

“We’re excited to be replacing 16 ornamental plum trees with eastern redbuds this fall,” said Tara Bergeson, the city’s urban forestry technician.

“The existing trees have been really struggling in this location so we’re looking forward to having new trees that offer more benefits to Stuart Park in their place.”

The work will improve soil conditions and irrigation to encourage better tree growth, the city said.Minor grade changes are also planned to improve the distribution of irrigated water.

Parkgoers are asked to adhere to all posted signage and keep away from the work site for safety and to allow the new trees and grass to establish in this location.

