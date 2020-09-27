Kelowna’s Stuart Park. (File)

Tree replacement, construction scheduled for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Sixteen struggling trees are being removed because they are struggling, the city said

New trees are slated to be planted in Kelowna’s popular Stuart Park.

Last week, the city announced construction will be taking place in the waterfront park for tree replacements and irrigation upgrades. The sidewalk on the south side of Stuart Park is closed during the construction, which is expected to wrap up in mid-October.

“We’re excited to be replacing 16 ornamental plum trees with eastern redbuds this fall,” said Tara Bergeson, the city’s urban forestry technician.

“The existing trees have been really struggling in this location so we’re looking forward to having new trees that offer more benefits to Stuart Park in their place.”

The work will improve soil conditions and irrigation to encourage better tree growth, the city said.Minor grade changes are also planned to improve the distribution of irrigated water.

Parkgoers are asked to adhere to all posted signage and keep away from the work site for safety and to allow the new trees and grass to establish in this location.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna moving temporary shelter off Recreation Avenue

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Just Posted

Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

Traffic is severely backed up just south of Peachland near Hardy Street

Tree replacement, construction scheduled for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Sixteen struggling trees are being removed because they are struggling, the city said

Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists

Winners of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry lottery announced in four batches beginning Sept. 28

BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Matt Badura has been acclaimed as Kelowna West’s Libertarian candidate in the upcoming provincial election

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

West Kelowna Warriors complete sweep of Vernon Vipers

Warriors edge Snakes 2-1 as Okanagan Cup BCHL exhibition tournament begins

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

Public input sharpens vision of Oyama Ithmus Park

Proposed project to shape the long-term future of waterfront land in Lake Country

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read