Truck flips on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The incident happened Tuesday night

A truck flipped onto its side at Highway 97, near Hudson Road, Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to West Kelowna about 8:30 p.m. for the single vehicle crash.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to flip, however a thunderstorm was moving through the region at the time brining rain and lightning.

Traffic was stopped north bound for sometime while emergency crews were on scene.

The injuries of the occupants are not known.

