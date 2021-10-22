Truck hits cyclist outside Kelowna BMW

The truck was turning right out of the BMW dealership on Enterprise Way

Expect traffic to move slowly on Enterprise Way this rainy afternoon.

A truck was turning right out of the BMW dealership along Enterprise when the driver hit a cyclist at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Emergency crews on scene of Enterprise Way in #Kelowna. Cyclist struck by truck near @KelownaBMW. Traffic slow going in area. pic.twitter.com/oFbFPtr1uY — Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) October 22, 2021

Emergency crews are currently at the scene tending to the cyclist, slowing down traffic around the crash scene.

