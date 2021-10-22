(Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

(Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

Truck hits cyclist outside Kelowna BMW

The truck was turning right out of the BMW dealership on Enterprise Way

Expect traffic to move slowly on Enterprise Way this rainy afternoon.

A truck was turning right out of the BMW dealership along Enterprise when the driver hit a cyclist at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene tending to the cyclist, slowing down traffic around the crash scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission in need of blankets, winter clothing

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Not the time to ‘freely go wherever,’ says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Next story
Collaborative kitten rescue: Shuswap Paws, Shuswap Veterinary Clinic save the day

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire Rescue. (Contributed)
Car over an embankment on Westside Road

(Bunny Ride Transportation photo)
Bunny sues City of Kelowna

The now-collapsed crane pictured before it fell in downtown Kelowna on March 26, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
2 new cranes to be erected at site of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

(Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Truck hits cyclist outside Kelowna BMW