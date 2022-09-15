Two new wildfires have sparked west of the Jack Creek wildfire outside of Glenrosa (BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

Two new wildfires have sparked west of the Jack Creek wildfire outside of Glenrosa (BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

Two new wildfires sparked west of Glenrosa

The suspected causes are unknown

Two new wildfires have sparked west of the Jack Creek wildfire outside of Glenrosa.

One of the fires is around Trepanier Creek, north of Highway 97, while the second is close to Silver Creek, on the other side of the highway.

Both blazes currently sit at 0.1 hectares and the suspected causes are unknown at this point.

The Jack Creek wildfire, that reached an approximate 7.3 hectares, is under control.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school enrolment continues to escalate

READ MORE: New fire northeast of Kelowna’s Big White

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Next story
Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Two new wildfires have sparked west of the Jack Creek wildfire outside of Glenrosa (BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)
Two new wildfires sparked west of Glenrosa

Central Okanagan Public Schools continues to see enrolment climb for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school enrolment continues to escalate

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Prison in Germany

Crash near Pennask Summit.
Highway 97C closed westbound following crash