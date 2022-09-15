Two new wildfires sparked west of Glenrosa

The suspected causes are unknown

Two new wildfires have sparked west of the Jack Creek wildfire outside of Glenrosa.

One of the fires is around Trepanier Creek, north of Highway 97, while the second is close to Silver Creek, on the other side of the highway.

Both blazes currently sit at 0.1 hectares and the suspected causes are unknown at this point.

The Jack Creek wildfire, that reached an approximate 7.3 hectares, is under control.

