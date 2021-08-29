Two-vehicle collision in Kelowna at Dilworth and Leckie

Emergency crews are on-scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Leckie Place in Kelowna.
The accident happened before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Two ambulances, RCMP and two fire trucks are at the site.
Part of the 2100 block of Leckie Place is obstructed but that leads to a dead end. Motorists are asked to use Dilworth Drive if possible. Traffic is not obstructed on that road.
Debris from the collision is being cleaned up by crews.
There does not appear to be any injuries associated with this incident.
