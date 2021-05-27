Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)

UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

UBC Okanagan will host 2021 graduates at its second virtual convocation next week.

More than 1,850 students will be participating in the online event, which includes 1,600 undergraduates and more than 100 masters’ and doctoral students.

The 50-minute ceremony will include an address from UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa J. Ono, a keynote speech from Penticton spoken word artist and poet Shane Koyczan and speeches from students Ali Poostizadeh (political science) and Blessing Adeagbo (human kinetics).

“This has been a remarkable year for our students and our faculty,” UBCO deputy vice-chancellor Lesley Cormack said.

“While the ceremony will be virtual, the remarkable achievements of our students are very real and worthy of recognition. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating the class of 2021.”

Cormack added it has been an interesting time for students as they worked to learn remotely.

“Through it all, our students have shown remarkable fortitude while learning and conducting research online. I commend them all for their accomplishments.”

The class of 2021 convocation ceremony will be presided over by the university’s 19th chancellor Steven Point, his first convocation since taking on the role in July 2020.

The convocation is scheduled for June 2 at 2:30 p.m. Students and families will be able to watch the ceremony on YouTube, Facebook or Panopto.

More information is available at the university’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna family banned from Oliver campground after allegedly fighting police

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Post-secondary EducationUBC

Previous story
BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing
Next story
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Just Posted

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Pre-flight COVID-19 screening available at Kelowna International Airport

International travellers requiring a negative test can get tested, for a price, at YLW

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)
UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

Bottles and cans of alcohol sit at the side of the road after they were seized by RCMP at a Cultus Lake campground. (Jenna Hauck Black Press file photo)
Kelowna family banned from Oliver campground after allegedly fighting police

Police called their lack of respect for officers ‘disgusting’

Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Sharon Shepherd volunteers
KCR: Volunteering is making a difference

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

A documentary will tell the story of a 19th-century cycling pioneer. (Stock photo)
Celebrate Go By Bike Week in Summerland with film of cycling pioneer

Virtual screening will be held May 31 to June 6

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)
BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing

Once redeveloped, there will be 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP logo
Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

IHIT is taking over incident in the Fraser Canyon

Most Read