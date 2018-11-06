UBC Okanagan provides alcohol and drug counselling

The therapy is now available at the UBC Okanagan clinic

Registered psychologist Zach Walsh is offering a problematic substance use clinic that is open to the public.

UBC Okanagan’s Psychology Clinic is offering a new service to the community.

Under the direction of registered psychologist, Walsh, the clinic is offering a problematic substance use clinic for anyone who feels they may need help with their use of alcohol or other drugs.

The clinic is a low-barrier outpatient treatment service for people seeking help to reduce harm associated with their use of alcohol or other substances, explains Walsh, an associate professor of psychology and an expert in the field of addictions.

RELATED: UBC Okanagan study evaluates virtual educational care

“The clinic will fill a crucial gap in the community for people who want to cut down or quit their use of alcohol and other drugs, but who don’t feel they are a good match for residential treatment or inpatient detox,” said Walsh. “We will be using state-of-the-art treatments to address alcohol and drug problems from a harm-reduction perspective.”

The treatment team will develop individualized intervention plans using approaches including cognitive-behavioural therapy and motivational interviewing to help clients attain their substance use goals. Walsh, a will supervise graduate students as they treat incoming clients.

RELATED: B.C. wine industry exploring its identity, says UBC report

People are welcome to contact the clinic by phone at 250-807-8241, or email at ipc.ok@ubc.ca. Voicemail is available for after hours, but Walsh notes the clinic is not able to offer crisis or emergency services. The clinic is designed to be accessible, with fees charged on a sliding scale based on income.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout
Next story
B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

Just Posted

West Kelowna high school rugby players pursue their dreams

The Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School students look to go all the way

Kelowna Morningside Rotary Club donates to Police Service Dogs

The donation will dress the service dogs in the Central Okanagan with ballistic protection vests

Last weeks to have yard waste picked up in Central Okanagan

The curbside yard waste pickups will end November 30th

High school students build locker rooms for OC Coyotes

A class of Grade 10 to 12 students have taken on the project

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

VIDEO: Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

Most Read