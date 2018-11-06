UBC Okanagan provides alcohol and drug counselling

The therapy is now available at the UBC Okanagan clinic

Registered psychologist Zach Walsh is offering a problematic substance use clinic that is open to the public.

UBC Okanagan’s Psychology Clinic is offering a new service to the community.

Under the direction of registered psychologist, Walsh, the clinic is offering a problematic substance use clinic for anyone who feels they may need help with their use of alcohol or other drugs.

The clinic is a low-barrier outpatient treatment service for people seeking help to reduce harm associated with their use of alcohol or other substances, explains Walsh, an associate professor of psychology and an expert in the field of addictions.

“The clinic will fill a crucial gap in the community for people who want to cut down or quit their use of alcohol and other drugs, but who don’t feel they are a good match for residential treatment or inpatient detox,” said Walsh. “We will be using state-of-the-art treatments to address alcohol and drug problems from a harm-reduction perspective.”

The treatment team will develop individualized intervention plans using approaches including cognitive-behavioural therapy and motivational interviewing to help clients attain their substance use goals. Walsh, a will supervise graduate students as they treat incoming clients.

People are welcome to contact the clinic by phone at 250-807-8241, or email at ipc.ok@ubc.ca. Voicemail is available for after hours, but Walsh notes the clinic is not able to offer crisis or emergency services. The clinic is designed to be accessible, with fees charged on a sliding scale based on income.

