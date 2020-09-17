(Art - Moozhan Ahmadzadegan)

UBCO celebrates 15th year by highlighting alumni artworks

Former fine arts students are to show their work at the Kelowna Art Gallery

With many looking to bring more inspiration into their lives, UBC Okanagan is highlighting celebrated artworks from a selection of its former students as the campus marks its 15th anniversary.

The show—called FIFTEEN—opens on September 19th at the Kelowna Art Gallery and features the work of former Bachelor of Fine Arts and Masters of Fine Arts students. The exhibition is also part of UBC Okanagan’s Homecoming 2020 in which former and current students, as well as the general public, are invited to celebrate their ongoing connection to UBC.

“We’re very excited to bring together these remarkable works for the community to enjoy,” said Sarah Neely, associate director, alumni UBC at UBC Okanagan.

“Since UBCO was created back in 2005, our campus has seen some extraordinary talent graduate from its fine arts programs and we’re thrilled to see some of their work back on display in Kelowna.”

She said the most challenging part was selecting just a few of the alumni to highlight from among so many.

“This catalogue was produced by alumni UBC and the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and brings together some profound and inspiring works of beauty,” said Neely.

“It’s something I think we could all use more of in these challenging times.”

The exhibition and catalogue present a diverse range of mediums from the artists including painting, photography, sculpture, printmaking, and drawing. The alumni showcased in FIFTEEN represent a cohort of students that have continued their visual art and creative practice, and have made contributions to the arts community.

“We are excited about the exhibition and working closely with UBC Okanagan to bring this striking exhibition to our visitors,” says Nataley Nagy, Executive Director at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

FIFTEEN will be on exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery in The Front Project Space from September 19 to November 15, 2020. UBC Okanagan alumni will receive complimentary admission at the Kelowna Art Gallery during Homecoming weekend.

