Vancouver-based cannabis retailer buys Kelowna pot shop

Grasshopper Cannabis was bought before it even opened for business

Cannabis

A Vancouver cannabis retailer and distributor announced it has bought a Kelowna cannabis store – before it even opened.

Grasshopper Cannabis was approved by the city to open a retail store at the corner of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street.

According to the city’s bylaws, cannabis retailers need to operate 500 metres from another approved store, must be 150 metres from parks and elementary schools, and 500 metres from middle and secondary schools.

But retailers who want to open a store within those boundaries can apply to amend those bylaws, which Grasshopper did in 2019 as it would have been very close to another approved pot shop on Bernard Avenue.

The amendment was approved and Grasshopper was given the licence but before it opened its doors, it sold its assets to Vancouver-based Kiaro Holdings for $695,000.

“Through its ongoing commitment to communities where we operate, Kiaro intends to build long-term relationships to support the growth and vibrancy of Kelowna,” Kiaro CEO Daniel Petrov said in a statement.

The retail location will be at 1650 Pandosy Street, two blocks from City Park and Hot Sands Beach. Kiaro said it believes the acquisition is a positive move for the city’s downtown.

The company has said its target opening date is in the summer of this year.

Kiaro currently has seven retail locations in Canada, with five in B.C. and two in Saskatchewan. Once the acquisition is complete, the Kelowna location will be Kiaro’s eighth.

READ: B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

canadian evergreen

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Just Posted

Roads crews cleared the second rockslide in less than a month on Pelmewash Parkway Feb. 23. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Rockslides ‘amplified’ this time of year in Lake Country

Crews clear Pelmewash Parkway again, after, it was littered with rocks Feb. 23

Cannabis
Vancouver-based cannabis retailer buys Kelowna pot shop

Grasshopper Cannabis was bought before it even opened for business

One in seven Canadians deal with food insecurity due to the pandemic. See story on page 10. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Kelowna’s first community fridge needs a home

People who need food right away will be able to access the community fridge

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

UBCO students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC Okanagan. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News/FILE)
UBCO students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Reactions to the federal government’s proposed gun legislation are mixed across the province. (File photo)
Princeton mayor has no appetite for local handgun ban

Newly tabled federal legislation will download decision to municipalities

Oliver Elementary School. (File)
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Interior Health lists two dates for the potential exposure

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

RCMP descended on an area of Skaha Lake beachfront where a man was allegedly struck in a hit and run July 21, 2019. (Western News file photo)
Charges laid in 2019 Skaha beach hit-and-run

At the time, residents heard screaming and police arrived to a man injured near the beach

Average response times for critical “purple” and “red” calls were between nine and 10 minutes Feb. 19 in Metro Vancouver, with only less critical “yellow” calls receiving an average response time of 45 minutes. The longer than usual delay was due to a combination of factors, BC Emergency Health Services said. (APBC image)
After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

B.C. Ambulance Service says high-priority calls were still 10 minutes or less

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Contributed to Kamloops This Week)
B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson was told the lace on the garment made it look like a slip dress

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 business grant fund still mostly unspent

$300 million pandemic assistance approved almost a year ago

Most Read