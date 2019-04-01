The inaugural Earth to Table Vegan Market in Kelowna last year was deemed a success and is back f. —Image: contributed

Vegan life: Market returns to Kelowna just in time for spring

Earth to Table Vegan Market is returning for its last market before September, boasting over 40 local, plant-based vendors offering healthy, cruelty free and sustainable goods.

“Not only is incorporating more plant-based goods into your diet healthier, it is a more environmentally friendly option” said Cassandra McFarland, Co-Founder of Earth to Table Vegan Market.

“It takes a great deal less water and land resources to produce vegan goods than the carnivorous alternative. Additionally, plant-based goods produce lower emissions than traditional meat and dairy products.”

READ MORE: VEGAN LIFE GETS EASIER OVER THE HOLIDAYS

The market continues to offer a wide selection of vegan-friendly products, as it has in previous occurrences. There will be vendors supplying food, beverages, cosmetics, clothing, alcohol and personal care products.

Earth to Table Vegan Market is an all inclusive event that encourages the entire community to come and learn about all the healthy and sustainable products the Okanagan has to offer.

“We truly believe in the power of education and about creating an open and encouraging environment for people to learn about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle,” said McFarland.

Earth to Table Vegan Market will be held at The Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street) April 7 from 10-3 p.m. Admission is free and donations will be accepted for Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary, a local animal rescue.

This event was created in partnership with Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.

