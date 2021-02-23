Vehicle incident on Enterprise Way causes traffic delays in Kelowna

Traffic is slow in all directions surrounding the intersection of Enterprise and Dilworth Drive

Traffic is severely backed up on Enterprise Way as emergency crews respond to a vehicle incident near Dilworth Drive.

Traffic is slow in all directions surrounding the intersection and is impacting traffic flow onto Highway 97 as drivers try to avoid the area.

Vehicle incident on Enterprise Way at Dilworth Drive. Traffic backed up in all directions. RCMP directing traffic. Multiple vehicles towed from scene. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/6ethUyDHso — Jen Zielinski (@Jen_zee) February 24, 2021

While the nature of the incident remains unclear, multiple vehicles have been towed from the scene.

The incident appears to have attracted a large police presence.

The Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.

