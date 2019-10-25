Vernon man dead in Thursday morning collision in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

Crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country near Oceola Road. (Contributed)

A 24-year-old Vernon man is dead after an early morning collision on Thursday in Lake Country.

RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services is seeking witnesses with information related to the incident.

Prior to police arrival, BC Emergency Health Services and Lake Country Fire Department confirmed the driver was deceased.

A 21-year old Vernon woman, who has since been confirmed as the only other occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, was located nearby with minor injuries. She was transported to a local area hospital where she was treated and has since been released.

RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) have assumed conduct of this investigation and are seeking witnesses to this tragic event, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP.

Our investigators have reason to believe the vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 97 sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam video is asked to contact COTS at 250-491-5354 and cite file 2019-5516.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.

