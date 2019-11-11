Veterans honoured at Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony

Remembrance day event in Lake Country was one of five ceremonies that took place across Central Okanagan

Oyama Legion president Rob Nairne has said a Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony taking place at George Elliott Secondary on Monday was a success.

Around 500 people turned out to the event to honour serving and past serving Canadians who’ve sacrificed their lives in war to ensure the freedoms people hold in this country continue for generations to come.

Some of the highlights from the event included the acknowledgement of war veterans at the event, a reading of Flanders Field by Nairne and a performance of the Amazing Grace humn by pipe major Don MacLeod.

During the event, Nairne said war one one thing that personally impacted his own family.

“I’ve known six generations in my own lifetime spanning from 1870 to the current day. To think of what all those generations have gone through, it’s just horrendous.”

Nairne referenced his great grandmother as one person who had to endure a serious conflict. She was born during the Franco-Prussian war when France and German-allied forces went to war in 1870.

Despite the difficult times, Nairne said he was glad so many children were at the event so the awareness of what happened in war could be passed onto the next generation.

Members of the Lake Country community place their poppies on the Centopath as part of the Remembrance Day events. pic.twitter.com/GjsbysZEDb — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) November 11, 2019

Nairne said the Remembrance Day event in Lake Country is helping to ensure Canada remains an open and diverse country for all.

“People before us made sure we continue to have certain values to stand for,” Nairne said.

“We’re the ones left to continue this tradition and to make sure that Canada is a place that is always going to be open, a place that will always be welcome and a place that will always be diverse.”

Hundreds of people in the Central Okanagan also attended a Remembrance Day ceremonies in downtown Kelowna, Peachland, West Kelowna and in Rutland on Monday.

2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day when allied forces performed a military operation in France to eventually help liberate Europe from war.

