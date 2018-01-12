Kelowna RCMP say they have a video showing a woman starting a fire behind a building in downtown Kelowna early Thursday.—Image: Capital News file

Video of woman setting fire behind Kelowna building leads to arrest

Police say they believe the fire, in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, was arson

Kelowna RCMP say they now have a video that shows an early morning fire Thursday, behind a downtown building, was deliberately set. And they have apprehended a suspect

A high quality video, turned over to police, has allowed investigators to observe what police believe to show a woman as she deliberately sets a fire at the rear of a business, early Thursday morning in Kelowna’s downtown core, said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

On Thursday, at 5:53 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a request to assist the Kelowna Fire Department, who were responding to a report of a garbage fire against the back wall of a building in the 400-block of Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

“Late Thursday, RCMP investigators were provided with video surveillance footage which appeared to show the alleged arson incident in its entirety,” said O’Donaghey.

Upon reviewing the footage, police were able to positively identify the suspect as a woman known to them.

“RCMP have since taken that suspect into police custody,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The 26-year-old Kelowna woman of no fixed address, faces potential charges. She remains in police custody at this time and is expected to appear in Court on January 12th.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 97 accidents stall traffic
Next story
Dragoons host recruiting session

Just Posted

Feature Friday: Climate change impacts Okanagan Lake ice

Warmer winters are contributing to less ice on the lake

Feature Friday: High snowpack has lake watchers on alert

Expert says its too early to predict how the snowpack will impact lake levels in the spring

Kelowna cops investigate large tire theft

Police say thieves took the tires from a dealership on Enterprise Way overnight

Video of woman setting fire behind Kelowna building leads to arrest

Police say they believe the fire, in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, was arson

Highway 97 accidents stall traffic

Three accidents between Vernon and Lake Country has northbound traffic at a standstill

Carli’s Cultural Connection: Chinese history in the Central Okanagan

Every two weeks, the Capital News will feature different cultures in the Central Okanagan

Fuhr: Federal program improved to help veterans

Pension For Life will help severely-injured veterans post service

Dragoons host recruiting session

“High-gear recruiting begins in Kelowna today from 3 to 5 p.m.

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of some of the events taking place in and around Kelowna

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

International silver for Lake Country golfer

Brandon Frechette, 16, finishes second at North American Junior Amateur in Arizona.

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

Most Read