Video of woman setting fire behind Kelowna building leads to arrest

Police say they believe the fire, in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, was arson

Kelowna RCMP say they have a video showing a woman starting a fire behind a building in downtown Kelowna early Thursday.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna RCMP say they now have a video that shows an early morning fire Thursday, behind a downtown building, was deliberately set. And they have apprehended a suspect

A high quality video, turned over to police, has allowed investigators to observe what police believe to show a woman as she deliberately sets a fire at the rear of a business, early Thursday morning in Kelowna’s downtown core, said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

On Thursday, at 5:53 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a request to assist the Kelowna Fire Department, who were responding to a report of a garbage fire against the back wall of a building in the 400-block of Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

“Late Thursday, RCMP investigators were provided with video surveillance footage which appeared to show the alleged arson incident in its entirety,” said O’Donaghey.

Upon reviewing the footage, police were able to positively identify the suspect as a woman known to them.

“RCMP have since taken that suspect into police custody,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The 26-year-old Kelowna woman of no fixed address, faces potential charges. She remains in police custody at this time and is expected to appear in Court on January 12th.

