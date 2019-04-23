VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

A woman is mourning the loss of four pets, which have yet to turn up after an April 20 fire in Peachland.

Amy Hansen said she found out she lost all of her belongings as well as her beloved pets when she returned to her Somerset Avenue home.

“I was at the gym to find my house burnt to the ground. I lost everything except for the clothes I was wearing and Peaches, my Pomeranian, who was found outside but two dogs and two cats are still unaccounted for,” said Hansen.

She said she is shocked this could happen to her and is trying to rebuild.

Cam Banan, the owner of Bosley’s Peachland, said Hansen was a regular at the pet shop. When he learned it was the Pomeranians, Frankie and Pup Pup, which Hansen brought in weekly, he wanted to help.

“They were regulars and also part of our family, so to hear that broke my heart. I knew I can’t bring back her pets but I can help her out by making Peaches comfortable with a bed and some food. I couldn’t imagine what she was going through but I knew I needed to help out,” said Banan.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Hansen get back on her feet.

“You just never think it will happen to you,” said Hansen.

The Peachland Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it isn’t considered suspicious.

