Security footage shows a teenager pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle in Glenmore on July 14. (Jim Wilson/Facebook)

Security footage shows a teenager pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle in Glenmore on July 14. (Jim Wilson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Teens pour flour on car, fountain in Glenmore

Security footage shows teens messing around at nearly 4 a.m. on July 14

A group of teens didn’t look like they were up to anything good during the wee hours of Wednesday (July 14).

The teens were caught on camera walking around Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood at nearly 4 a.m. Security footage shared on social media by area resident Jim Wilson showed the group of four carrying milk cartons and pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle.

The next clip then shows the teens pouring the contents of the milk jug they were carrying and more flour into a water fountain.

READ MORE: Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Sexism, systemic racism allegations levelled at Cloverdale rodeo association
Next story
UPDATE: Hwy 33 now open to single lane alternating traffic

Just Posted

(Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Wildfire burning near Coquihalla grows to 400 hectares

Cailen is pictured here with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)
Canadian country star pays tribute to cousin killed in Kelowna crane collapse

A water quality advisory is in place for West Kelowna’s Lakeview/Rose Valley system. (Black Press Media file)
Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna’s Lakeview/Rose Valley system

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7