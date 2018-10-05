Water advisory ends in West Kelowna

The water quality advisory for the Pritchard/Sunnyside System has ended

Thanks to reduced turbidity, the City of West Kelowna has ended the water quality advisory for the Pritchard/Sunnyside System, effective immediately, according to the city’s news release.

Water quality advisories remain in place in the Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates Systems until further notice.

In the Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates Systems, children, the elderly and people with immune deficiencies should continue to use water that has been boiled for at least one minute, or find an alternate safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making beverages and ice and preparing baby formula and food.

READ MORE: West Kelowna water warning downgraded

The City of West Kelowna will continue to provide free water at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road to all Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates System residents. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side. Residents need to bring clean containers and hoses for filling, the release said.

A Water Service Area Map, showing what areas remain under the advisories, is available on the City of West Kelowna’s website at www.westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

