A water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system. (Black Press file photo)

Water advisory issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley system

This is in addition to two previous water advisories for West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has issued a water quality advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system.

This advisory is in addition to the two previous ones for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard systems, and is effective immediately until further notice.

The city’s reservoir consultant said algal bloom is causing high turbidity in the system. While not harmful to human health, algal blooms do affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.

The increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the water, which can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

A safe alternate water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road. The water is free as long as the advisory is in effect. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

To see if you are in the area affected by the three advisories, you can visit the city’s water advisory map for more information.

READ: Water advisory issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

READ: Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon in Rutland

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

Rain expected throughout the week as businesses begin to reopen in the Okanagan

The Okanagan has received more rain than average for month of May

Water advisory issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley system

This is in addition to two previous water advisories for West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard

City of Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Grants to fund resident projects

Kelowna residents interested in planning a neighbourhood enhancement project can apply for a matching grant of up to $1,500

Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Dyer: Split incentives: Renters vs. landlords

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Kootnekoff: Legal framework amid COVID-19 fears

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Horoscopes for the week of May 19

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read