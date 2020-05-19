Water advisory issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley system

This is in addition to two previous water advisories for West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system. (Black Press file photo)

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has issued a water quality advisory for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system.

This advisory is in addition to the two previous ones for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard systems, and is effective immediately until further notice.

The city’s reservoir consultant said algal bloom is causing high turbidity in the system. While not harmful to human health, algal blooms do affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.

The increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the water, which can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

A safe alternate water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road. The water is free as long as the advisory is in effect. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

To see if you are in the area affected by the three advisories, you can visit the city’s water advisory map for more information.

