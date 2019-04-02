Water shut off in part of Lake Country due to watermain break

A watermain break Tuesday, April 2, has resulted in the water being shut off to some properties in the 14850-15026 block of Oyama Rd. until repairs can be completed.

Water supply, when resumed, may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes — it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running the cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air and discoloured water problems.

For questions or concerns call 250-766-6677.

