Homes in the Brant, Houghton, Winchester and Keithly Roads area of Killiney Beach will have their water turned off for a few hours Thursday while a generator is installed for the area’s water system. —Image: Google Maps

Water usage advisory issued for those without power

Residents in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates asked to limit water use

Due to power outages, residents of the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates are being asked to limit their water use to domestic indoor household needs.

Residents are being asked to discontinue outdoor irrigation until further notice in order to conserve water within the system.

This is the result of the ongoing power outage affecting approximately 1,500 customers in the area of Westside Road, following the high winds overnight that downed trees over a widespread area.

Regional District Environmental Services staff is monitoring reservoir levels within the community water systems. More than 280 properties are serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision and 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision, which are located off Westside Road.

The Regional District will provide further instructions when appropriate.

While there is no current water advisory for Westshore customers, the Killiney Beach system remains under a precautionary Water Quality Advisory due to increased turbidity levels. It’s recommended that those Killiney Beach water customers wishing additional precautions and especially those with weakened immune systems, the elderly and children, boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or they should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage regionaldistrict.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

