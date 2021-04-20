West Kelowna allows expanded patios, retail spaces

West Kelowna allows businesses to expand outdoor service areas due to pandemic restrictions

The City of West Kelowna is creating temporary patio and retail spaces for local businesses this summer.

In an effort to help support restaurants and retail businesses, the city will allow local spots to expand the exterior of their space to, as long as municipal guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols are met.

The program aims to create a simple, cost-effective and streamlined way to increase outdoor service areas. Temporary patios and retail areas will be allowed to operate until October 31, 2021.

Businesses require approvals from their property managers or owners and must meet the City’s criteria to safely operate within private property. Any set-up required on public rights-of-way or construction of temporary structures will exempt businesses from this program.

