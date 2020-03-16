West Kelowna fire claims life of family pet, causes hundreds of thousands in damages

The fire occurred in the Klein Road area of West Kelowna estates at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday

West Kelowna Fire responded to a house fire in the Klein Road area of West Kelowna estates on Sunday, Mar. 16. (Contributed)

A fire at a home in the Klein Road area of West Kelowna estates killed a family pet and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Sunday.

The West Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:30 p.m. and found heavy, black smoke visible from the back of the home. Fire crews quickly rushed to the area of the blaze and found it had spread into the attic space. Fire crews quickly deployed several hose lines and extinguished it.

The fire was successfully contained to half the house, but the rest of the home was heavily smoke damaged.

Two pets were rescued from the home and were given oxygen through a specifically designed animal facemask by West Kelowna fire crews. At least one other pet did not survive the fire.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is accidental and the homeowner has insurance.

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue responded with five engines, two safeties and one command unit. BC Ambulance, the RCMP, Fortis, City Utilities and ESS were also in attendance.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

