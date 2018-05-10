Credit: GoFundMe

West Kelowna GoFundMe supports family after accident

A GoFundMe started in West Kelowna to support a family in need has raised more than $30,000 in a single day.

Parents Nicole and Brent Keryluke were killed after a motorcycle accident in Alberta, May 5, leaving behind two children, Arielle and Liam, who are hearing impaired.

“This tragic accident happened three days after Liam’s third birthday, and the day before Brent’s 36th birthday,” said the GoFundMe.

The siblings are now orphans with extended family members coming together to help, said the GoFundMe.

The campaign was started by a family member in West Kelowna in hopes of supporting Nicole’s sister and her husband who will be taking care of Arielle and Liam, said the GoFundMe.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised $39,497.


