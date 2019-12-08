West Kelowna house fire demonstrates danger posed by candles

A small structure fire in West Kelowna has prompted a warning from the fire department about the dangers candles and leaving them unattended.

At 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 3000 block of Stone Ridge Drive. Two engines from the fire hall with nine firefighters as well as a safety officer responded to the call and quickly found a small fire on the main floor of the home. The first crew on scene quickly extinguished it.

None of the home’s occupants were home at the time of the fire and no pets were located either. According to the fire department, an unattended candle caused the fire. Assistant Fire Chief Lionel Bateman stated that damage from the fire itself was minimal but the home suffered considerable smoke damage.

A statement from the fire department recommends people take extra care if they will be lighting their homes with candles over the holiday season and suggests using battery-operated flameless candles, which can look, smell, and feel like real candles.

