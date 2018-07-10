West Kelowna interconnects Pritchard and Sunnyside water systems

In an effort to meet water quality requirements for customers, the City of West Kelowna will be interconnecting the adjacent Pritchard and Sunnyside Water Systems.

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the Pritchard Water System must remain at a Boil Water Notice until improved treatment is provided on the Pritchard water supply, or the system is connected to the Sunnyside Water System. As such, the City’s Public Works Department will connect Pritchard customers to the more reliable source of water and chlorination treatment of the Sunnyside system.

Work on the interconnection will begin on July 23 and is expected to take approximately four days. During this work, users within the Pritchard system and residents of Barona Beach within the Sunnyside system may experience slight changes in water pressure.

Once the interconnection with the Sunnyside system is complete, Pritchard customers may experience a minor increase in pressure. Residents are responsible to prepare for such a change in pressure and the effect it may have on their home’s plumbing. Residents may wish to consult with a plumbing professional to ensure an effective pressure reducing value is in place. For more information, please contact the Utilities Department at 778-797-2246.

The Water Utility Master Plan has recommended that the systems be interconnected. This was originally expected to occur after the completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant; however, persistent water quality issues within the Pritchard system have required staff to make the connection sooner. Upon completion of the interconnect, the Public Works Department will begin flushing and associated water quality analysis within the Prichard system to work towards the removal of the current Boil Water Notice.

