The city will hold public consultation sessions on the initiatives over the next week and a half (File photo)

West Kelowna looking for feedback on 2020 draft budge

The city is also seeking feedback on its 2020-2024 financial plan

The City of West Kelowna is holding public consultation sessions over the next week to get feedback on its draft of the 2020 budget and its 2020-2024 financial plan.

Discussion will include feedback on how the city should maintain its financial reserves, how it should address infrastructure projects like the planned improvements to Glenrosa Road and how it should keep pace with rising inflation costs.

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s budget includes adding eight-new positions next year

Public consultation sessions are set for Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2760 Cameron Road, Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2484 Main Street and on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 860 Anders Road.

As part of the city’s 2020 draft budget, a 4.6 per cent tax increased has been proposed for homeowners.

For more information on the draft budget, you can visit the City of West Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read