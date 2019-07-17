West Kelowna man charged in gas station robbery

The 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing a Huskey gas station on July 15

Charges have been laid against an 18 year-old from West Kelowna who is suspected to have robbed a gas station earlier this week.

Dylan Milligan has been charged after allegedly using a firearm to hold-up the Huskey gas station on Harvey Avenue on July 15. Police reported that the suspect ran off with money and tobacco products before Kelowna RCMP caught up with him.

“That suspect attempted to evade our officers on foot,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“He was taken into police custody without incident, along Dickson Avenue, not far from the scene of the alleged armed robbery.”

RCMP later determined that the firearm was a fake. Milligan is charged with robbery and disguise face with intent to commit and offence.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek info on hit and run

READ MORE: False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

No employees or customers were injured during the incident.

Milligan is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Streetlight knocked down in Kelowna from car accident

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP seek info on hit and run

Red Mustang strikes cyclist while taking U-turn near Bernard Avenue

Streetlight knocked down in Kelowna from car accident

No serious injuries were involved

Choices Markets Kelowna takes steps toward sustainability

Choices Markets is removing single-use plastics from its shelves and offering reusable produce bags

Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

House of Rose Winery offers Art in the Vineyard

Fans of local art and wine can enjoy both at the House of Rose Winery in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Photographer spotted Ocular near Comox again and noticed the whale has been healing

Straight from DeHart

Partners come together to open new pub in Kelowna

Hergott: Medical cannabis and ICBC

ICBC might start reimbursing the expense of cannabis just like they do for prescription medications

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Summerland graduates receive awards and bursaries

Presentations were made during Summerland Secondary School’s graduation

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Most Read