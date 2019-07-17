West Kelowna man charged in gas station robbery

The 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing a Huskey gas station on July 15

Charges have been laid against an 18 year-old from West Kelowna who is suspected to have robbed a gas station earlier this week.

Dylan Milligan has been charged after allegedly using a firearm to hold-up the Huskey gas station on Harvey Avenue on July 15. Police reported that the suspect ran off with money and tobacco products before Kelowna RCMP caught up with him.

“That suspect attempted to evade our officers on foot,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“He was taken into police custody without incident, along Dickson Avenue, not far from the scene of the alleged armed robbery.”

RCMP later determined that the firearm was a fake. Milligan is charged with robbery and disguise face with intent to commit and offence.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek info on hit and run

READ MORE: False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

No employees or customers were injured during the incident.

Milligan is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.