Kelowna RCMP seek info on hit and run

Red mustang strikes cyclist while taking U-turn near Bernard Avenue

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public information regarding a hit and run involving a cyclist that took place last week.

On July 11, just after 7 a.m., RCMP received reports of a cyclists involved in a collision that took place the evening before at around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Bernard Avenue.

Witnesses told police the cyclist was travelling along Bernard Avenue when she was struck by a driver who had allegedly used a private laneway to conduct a U-turn in a residential area.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and required medical treatment.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2006 or 2007 Ford Mustang with a black soft top. The Mustang reportedly fled the scene and was last seen turning onto Richmond Street.

Any witnesses of the accident who have yet to speak to police are urged to come forward and contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

