West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson appears in court

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

By Cheryl Wierda

Lawyers involved in the case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife are moving toward setting a trial date.

Kevin Costin, 58, appeared briefly in court via video link on Monday, where the court heard that his case will proceed to a pre-trial conference on Friday.

He will then return to court next Monday to set a trial date.

READ MORE: TRIAL TO GO AHEAD

Costin was arrested May 26, 2017, and charged with second degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in the death of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Budiongan was found dead inside her Boucherie Road home on Nov. 4, 2015 after firefighters were called to a put out a blaze in the home. Her death was determined to be a homicide in March 2016.

A preliminary inquiry, which is held to determine if there is sufficient evidence proceed to trial, took place last month.

