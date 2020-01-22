West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder of 79-year-old mother back in court

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged in April 2019 after allegedly beating his mother, leaving her stranded

Kevin Lee Barrett is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. (Facebook)

A West Kelowna man charged with the attempted murder of his 79-year-old mother appeared in court, Wednesday morning.

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, appeared in person in a red prison jumper and looked stoic through the morning’s preliminary hearing.

Details of the hearing are covered under a publication ban.

It’s alleged Barrett assaulted his mother, drove her up to a forested area of Westside Road and left her in the bush on April 29, 2019.

The elderly woman was seriously injured and was in desperate need of medical attention.

A man and a woman helped the 79-year-old woman out of the rural backcountry. They called the RCMP and paramedics who rushed her to hospital.

Barrett faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He has remained in custody since his arrest in April.

Barrett’s case is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 13.

