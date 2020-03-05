West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom fulfills his deal with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki to wear a Vees jersey after the West Kelowna Warriors were eliminated by the Vees in the BCHL playoffs on March 4. (Photo: City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna mayor fulfills bargain to wear opponents jersey after Warriors’ loss

A deals a deal for Mayor Gord Milsom following West Kelowna’s exit from BCHL playoffs

The Mayor of West Kelowna will wear a rivals jersey following a lost bet with a fellow Okanagan mayor.

Gord Milsom will follow through on the bargain made with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki after the Vees eliminated the West Kelowna Warriors from the BC Hockey League playoffs Wednesday night in a 5-4 overtime loss.

The Warriors season came to an end after a valiant effort in the last two games of the series against the top ranked Vees.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff elimination

Milsom will don the Penticton colours at the West Kelowna council meeting on March 10.

