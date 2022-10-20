West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna parks closing for the winter

Most parks to be closed by end of October

With snow soon to fly, West Kelowna’s outdoor spaces are being put to bed for the winter.

Beginning immediately with the locations at higher elevations and working down towards the lake, most sports fields and park washrooms will be closed by Oct. 31, with the exception of Rosewood Sports Field. It will remain open until the third week of November for the fall youth football season.

The all-season washrooms at Willow Beach will stay open to accommodate those using the Gellatly Bay multi-use corridor.

Playgrounds will remain open throughout the winter.

READ MORE: HOPE Outreach holding winter clothing drive in Vernon

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaparksWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
7-year sentence for boyfriend of manslaughter victim Bhavkiran Dhesi
Next story
Sheriff escorts former Princeton businessman from courtroom

Just Posted

Bree Blackstaffe and her dog. Photo: Submitted
Trail police ask for help locating missing woman

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan Symphony strikes a chord on subject of suicide

The community of Peachland voted in a new mayor and approved a borrowing referendum in order to replace its aging fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Official results for Peachland municipal election: Fire hall referendum passes

West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna parks closing for the winter