West Kelowna pauses Re-leaf Program after COVID-19 confirmed at local nursery

Tree deliveries are paused until further notice after outbreak confirmed March 31

The City of West Kelowna has paused the Urban Re-Leaf Program after Interior Health confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a group of agriculture workers at Bylands Nurseries.

In a precautionary measure, Interior Health has directed Mayor Gord Milsom to pause all tree deliveries in the city and West Kelowna residents who have purchased trees are being directed to contact the city for more information.

Concerns can be forwarded to operations@westkelownacity.ca or 778-797-8849

The group of foreign workers are quarantined and Interior Health said that they are confident that the risk of exposure to the public is low.

A program to encourage Westside residents to build and grow the local canopy, the Re-Leaf Program was going into its first year.

For more information, visit westkelowncacity.ca.

