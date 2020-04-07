West Kelowna RCMP investigating early morning shooting

A man was shot in the 2400 block of Quince Road just before 1:30 a.m. on April 7

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a shooting in West Kelowna on Tuesday, April 7. (Contributed)

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in West Kelowna.

Just before 1: 30 a.m on April 7, West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 2400 block of Quince Road for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The investigation is still in it’s early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time. West Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with information on the crime to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

RCMP