West Kelowna RCMP use ATVs in off roads arrest

A driver was operating a stolen vehicle on back country forestry roads

RCMP responded with ATVs, Tuesday afternoon, to capture a suspect seen dangerously operating a stolen pickup truck on the forest service roads and off road trails in the back country of West Kelowna.

On July 10 just prior to 2 p.m., West Kelowna Mounties spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Bear Creek and McDougall Creek Forest Service Road. Officers took up a tactical position in an effort to intercept the stolen brown F-350 pickup truck with a spike belt on Bartley Road. The suspect managed to stop, reverse and flee in the opposite direction, into the back country of West Kelowna.

“Mounties did not engage in a pursuit and subsequently deployed all-terrain-vehicles onto the back country forestry roads,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Officers eventually caught up to the stolen F-350 near Hayman Lake, which was obviously no match for the RCMP ATVs’ manoeuverability or the off road terrain deep into the heavily forested area that the suspect chose to drive into.”

Cody Lee Allen Nelson, 28 a Kelowna resident was taken into custody without further incident. He was held in police custody and has now been formally charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police and possession of a controlled substance. He is expected to re-appear in Court on July 12, at 1:30 p.m..

The brown Ford F-350 pickup truck, had been reported as stolen on July 9, from Bulman Road in Kelowna.

