West Kelowna sexual assault trial to continue

The trial for a West Kelowna man charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats will continue April 26.

Crown counsel Angela Ross has already presented her case against Jeremy Czechowski for the alleged violent attack, Feb. 21, 2016.

Czechowski’s accuser testified that upon meeting him at his West Kelowna home, he ripped off her underwear, taunted her with them, then led her to a bedroom where he confined, choked and raped her.

RELATED: TRIAL CONTINUES

When she tried to leave, the woman told the court he wouldn’t allow her to do so. She also testified that Czechowski kept her purse and her phone away and threatened her. Medical evidence of bruising, ripped nails and emotional trauma has been rendered. Police have also spoken to the frayed condition of the complainant.

In his defence, Czechowski testified that his accuser was a willing and enthusiastic participant, enjoyed his attention and was never confined. She didn’t, he said, indicate that she was not interested in having sex until a phone call from her boyfriend

A friend of the accused testified that he too believed the accuser was enthusiastic about the interaction that night, and the accuser became hostile and aggressive as the night went on.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.