West Kelowna to limit pot shops to four

Council has asked city to look at impact of stores after pot is legal in Canada

West Kelowna city council will restrict the number of cannabis stories to four, two in the Westbank Centre and two near the West Kelowna Business Park.

Tuesday council directed staff to review potential minimum separation distances between non-medical cannabis stores and other facilities such as youth clubs and to determine a recommended minimum separation distance. Council also agreed consumption will be regulated under the same bylaw provisions as vaping and tobacco smoking under the Parks and Public Spaces Bylaw.

Staff was also directed to develop and evaluate a framework for an intake period for applicants for cannabis retail sales to help limit the amount of new application that may be submitted and to shortlist applications for council’s consideration.

The city will require successful applicants to apply to rezone land slated for cannabis retail stores.The city will consider preparing a future municipal framework when impacts from legislation and land use are better understood.

Recreational marijuana will be legalized in Canada Oct. 17, staff will return with reccomendations in an upcoming council meeting.

Currently cannabis sales are not allowed on an property in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna to limit pot shops to four

Council has asked city to look at impact of stores after pot is legal in Canada

