The Westside Daze Parade kicks off July 13 at 10:30 a.m. The West Kelowna Warriors will be collecting food bank donations along the way. Photo: Westside Daze Facebook

West Kelowna Warriors lead way at Westside Daze Parade

The Warriors will be collecting for the food bank and handing out free game tickets for donators

Westside Daze is knocking on the door in West Kelowna as the festival is set to start this weekend.

The West Kelowna Warriors will be leading the parade this year for the first time in the BCHL team’s history. As the team leads the parade, players will be making the rounds and collecting donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The Warriors’ players will be giving out two game vouchers for people who donate along the route.

“We will have local kids and parents, as well as our popular home town player, Jake Harrison, collecting donations along the route. I encourage everyone to pick up non-perishable food items and take this opportunity to support an important community organization,” said Warriors’ owner Kim Dobranski.

READ MORE: West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

Westside Daze runs July 12 to 14 with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Concerts, fireworks, shows and more will take over downtown West Kelowna for the weekend.

More information on Westside Daze can be found at westsidedaze.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny weather going into the weekend

West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

West Kelowna council got an update on the $4.1 million project

The Italian Ambassador sips wine in West Kelowna

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri claims the wine from Ciao Bella reminds him of home

Car crashes into the lake

Only one person was in the vehicle and has made it out safe

Police find drugs, 20 people at Okanagan problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Summerland Arena crews installing ice for summer hockey camps

Increase in ice time bookings seen in recent years

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Shuswap farm family raise following on Instagram

James and Chelsea Keenan and their five children share in agricultural experience

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation to host annual charity golf tournament

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

Is an Ironman announcement coming soon for the South Okanagan?

Ironman Triathlon has teased some news will be coming Tuesday

Most Read