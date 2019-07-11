West Kelowna multi-sport dome completion on track

West Kelowna council got an update on the $4.1 million project

West Kelowna wants to build a soccer dome similar to the one in Kelowna. Image: Kelowna United

The completion of the West Kelowna new multi-sport dome is still on track for a fall opening.

City council received an update on the dome earlier this week at its regular council meeting with revised information on the construction of the dome on McDougall Road in Rose Valley. The expected opening date remains Oct. 31, after city staff initially set the dome’s opening in April.

“It’s really quite impressive to see it come together,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

The update included how the dome’s surrounding construction is finalizing, including the Rose Valley transmission water main and sanitary sewer station that will service the facility. Irrigation lines, electrical work and natural gas lines have also been installed, which completes the costs of the $4.1 million project.

After reviewing the updated photos and projections of the artificial turfs projected look, council members expressed approval for the bang-for-their-buck the city received.

“You can see why the cost is more than just pumping up a dome,” said Coun. Doug Findlater.

A City of West Kelowna logo has also be sewn into the turf.

The artificial turf at the dome is projected to have a seven to 15-year lifespan and the supporting material underneath the turf, which adds to the turf’s “bounciness”, is projected to have a 20-year lifespan. The turf is scheduled to be completed by week’s end with city staff learning how to maintain the turf and the facility in the coming weeks.

One of the concerns during the dome’s completion was the costs of additional washrooms. A washroom facility was eventually added to the project’s initial $3.8 million budget, and will now be built separately from the dome. This drew concerns from council members — especially for the winter months — but was reportedly needed to be separate from the dome to ensure the dome’s structure.

Westside Youth Soccer put almost $700,000 into the dome’s construction and will be one of the largest users with youth soccer being able to run through the winter with the dome’s heating.

The city and collaborating sports partners will be discussing rental rates for the dome within the next few council meetings.

More information can be found at westkelownacity.ca.

