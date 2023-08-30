More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)

West Kelowna wildfire sees no overnight changes despite increased winds

Increased fire activity took place at the southwest corner of the blaze

Despite increased fire activity due to windy conditions on Tuesday, there were no major changes to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna overnight.

Throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, there were also no changes to any evacuation alerts or orders. Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates.

Crews were experiencing increased fire activity at the southwest corner of the blaze. It’s unknown at this time how much the overnight rainfall helped crews battle the blaze. To respond to the increased activity, additional crews, including structure protection, and aerial support arrived on scene. This was a precautionary measure in case there is significant spotting in the Power Creek drainage area and beyond.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, it is forecasted to be cloudy with a chance of showers, winds reaching 20 km/h, and a high of 24 C. A special weather statement remains in effect because of smoke in the area.

The fire remains at 12,635 hectares and is one of 12 wildfires of note across the province.

The McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna is part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

